Sky Comedy to air ‘And Just Like That…’ next month

Sky today released the first official teaser to And Just Like That…

It sounds like a tribute to the late comedian Tommy Cooper who coined the catchphrase ‘Just like That’ however this isn’t about bad tricks and Christmas cracker Jokes its the new chapter of the ground-breaking series Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King. The ten-episode series will be available from 9 December on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW.

And Just Like That… follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series is currently filming and includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

The first two episodes will premiere on 9 December, and the following eight episodes will be available weekly on Thursdays. Sex and The City is available on demand on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW.