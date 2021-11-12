Channel 4 to carry on baking

Channel 4 and Love Productions have today agreed to extend the license of The Great British Bake Off for a further three years until 2024.

The show, which recently beat Corrie in the on-the-night ratings first aired on Channel 4 in 2017. It is consistently one of the biggest shows for the Channel with last year’s final watched by 11.5 million people, a 41.8% share of the viewing audience.

” We are thrilled that Channel 4 will continue to serve up Bake Off’s unique combination of warmth, humour and soggy bottoms for years to come. Bake Off is all about optimism, celebrating eccentricity and bringing the nation together – precisely what a publicly owned Channel 4 is here to do.” – Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4

The current series is averaging 8.7 million viewers per episode making it second only to Strictly Come Dancing as the most-watched unscripted show of the year, and the biggest first-run unscripted series on All 4 this year. The show is popular with younger viewers, the first episode of the current series had the biggest 16-34 share for a launch episode on Channel 4 with a consolidated share of 65.8%, and to date, the current series is TV’s biggest non-scripted title of the year for the 16-34 age group.

“We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 for another three years. Love Productions’ long-term commitment with Channel 4 illustrates a deep, warm, mutual respect and partnership which enables us to bring Bake Off to the widest audience possible.” – Richard McKerrow, Chief Executive Love Productions

The agreement also includes Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Junior Bake Off, Bake Off: The Professionals, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer and The Great Pottery Throw Down.