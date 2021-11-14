ITV release Audience With Adele promo

An Audience With Adele airs later this month on the channel.

An Audience With Adele is a primetime UK TV exclusive that will see the iconic artist perform her current record-breaking no 1 single “Easy On Me”, as well as featuring more songs from her highly anticipated forthcoming album, “30”. Due for release on 19 November, “30” will be Adele’s fourth album and the first new music from her since 2015.

The one-off concert, held at the legendary London Palladium, will also include performances of many of her classic hits in front of a specially invited audience of friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more.

With an incredible 11.5 million albums sold in the UK alone and with such timeless songs as “Hello”, “Someone Like You”, “Rolling In The Deep”, “When We Were Young” and so many more, Adele has become one of the most successful UK artists of all time.

Following the release of the multi-award winning singer’s new album “30”, ITV viewers will have a front-row seat to An Audience With Adele when it airs on primetime and ITV Hub on Sunday 21st November.

