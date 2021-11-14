Julie Goodyear raises charity funds with second auction

The actress is best-known for her two and a half decades on Corrie as Bet Lynch.

“The amount raised was way beyond my expectations, and I was thrilled to be able to help the Hospice in this way.Willow Wood cares for up to 3,000 patients on their In-patient Unit every year, and offers life-enhancing care to many more with their Day Services. “It’s a wonderful charity, and one I’ve been involved with since hearing about it from their founding patron, Roy Barraclough who I worked so closely with on Coronation Street. I was very proud when I was asked to represent the Hospice as a patron as the care they provide to their community is second to none.” – Julie Goodyear

Julie Goodyear MBE has stepped in to help Willow Wood, the hospice for Tameside and Glossop, raise much-needed funds to help their local community the charity announced yesterday.

Miss Goodyear became a patron of Willow Wood in June this year, although she has long been a supporter of the Great Manchester hospice. Last a donation of jewellery both personal and as worn in her role as the iconic Bet Lynch/Gilroy, raised over £16,000, which went directly to patient care.

The star item this year is a beautiful ball gown, with a white tulle skirt and black satin bodice, which Julie wore to the Coronation Street 50th Anniversary Ball, held at the Hilton Hotel, Manchester. As you would expect, there is a liberal sprinkling of sequins on the gown which comes with a matching wrap and a photo of the performer wearing the gown.

Other lots in the auction include earrings presented to Goodyear when she and Roy Barraclough switched on the Blackpool illuminations in 1990 and jewellery worn in the iconic ‘Pal’s’ scene with Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox).

“I’ve been involved with fundraising for Willow Wood from the very early days and, through my involvement with Coronation Street, I’ve counted Miss Goodyear as a close personal friend for many years.We were all delighted with the amount raised from the auction last year, and when she offered to donate 50 more lots for a second sale were over the moon.” “A number of our day patients had great fun modelling some of the lots, as did a number of our volunteers and staff and the photos are shown on the Willow Wood website – our thanks to them for taking part.” – Vice-chair of Trustees, Mark Llewellin

Julie first appeared as Bet Lynch, a factor worker in 1966 and became a regular – as a barmaid at the Rovers Return – in 1970. She married theatrical agent Alec Gilroy in 1987, survived suicide attempts, miscarriage and nearly burning to death in the Rovers Return fire of 1986. Bet departed Weatherfield as a regular in 1995, having managed to work her way up to landlady and latter owner of the boozer. Bet has made several cameo returns over the years in the main serial as well as special spin-off episodes.

Fans can grab items later today on Ebay where the Bet and Julie lots are to be auctioned off. The catalogue is available to peruse now at www.willowwood.info/JulieGoodyear