Highlights Pick of the Plots

This week in Pobol y Cwm and Rownd a Rownd

November 14, 2021
Shaun Linden
The latest goings-on, this coming week, in Cwmderi and Glanrafon…

There are only two episodes this coming week due to the Wales v Belgium football match on Tuesday 16 November.

Mark goes ahead with Garry’s plan to help him repair his relationship with Dani. Meanwhile, Tyler’s recent confession triggers Aled to make a big decision.

Dani is determined to punish Garry when his plan to deceive her fails. Over at Penrhewl, Eileen completely disregards Sioned’s wishes by giving DJ an offer that he can’t refuse.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Wednesday & Thursday 8 pm
English and Welsh subtitles, omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles

Only one episode will be broadcast during this week, as a result of the Wales v Belgium football match on Tuesday 16 November.

Despite their best efforts, Kay and Vince can’t bring their relationship to an end and are secretly meeting behind Ken’s back. Mel is stretched to the limit as she tries to help her mum with her problems and organise a hen party to remember for Iris.

Philip isn’t as enthusiastic in organising Arthur’r stag do at the local Chinese restaurant, and is totally panicked when Iris thanks him for agreeing to be their best man!

Rownd a Rownd. S4C, Thursday, 8.25 pm
English and Welsh subtitles

