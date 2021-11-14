Angela Black comes to DVD

Delve into the depths of deceit and control in a brand-new gripping psychological thriller, Angela Black.

The drama that sees lauded star Joanne Froggatt play the eponymous lead heads onto DVD this coming week.

Pegged by The Guardian and Grazia as one of the season’s finest upcoming TV series, the six-part series arrived on ITV this Autumn and now gets its UK DVD debut from Acorn Media International on 15 November 2021.

From the outside, Angela Black’s (Froggatt) life seems perfect. She lives in a beautiful London home, spends her days volunteering at a dogs’ shelter, has a handsome, hard-working – and seemingly charming – husband, Olivier, (Michiel Huisman) and a beautiful family. But behind the closed doors of blissful domesticity, lies a very different, much darker story: Angela has been a victim of domestic abuse for years and is trapped in a marriage that she can’t escape.

That is, until a private investigator, Ed, (Samuel Adewunmi) approaches her unannounced to reveal some shocking and sinister information about her husband, and her life is about to change forever. Angela must decide whether it’s time to fight for her freedom or take flight: but who can she trust?

‘Described as Hitchcockian, this darkly twisted tale penned by award-winning writers Jack and Harry Williams will have you on the edge of your seat, with its captivating and at times heart-wrenching exploration of deceit, devastation and defence. Angela Black is an enthralling drama that demands your attention.’ – Acorn Media International

Angela Black Release Date: 15 November 2021. RRP: £24.99