Channel 4 announce shortlist for National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer 2021

The broadcaster today announced the shortlist for the National Comedy Awards 2021.

It’s time for the nation to decide who will be crowned champion in the viewer-voted categories with the final round voting opening today. The winners will be announced at a glitzy ceremony at the Camden Roundhouse in London on December 15th, with the ceremony airing exclusively on Channel 4.

“The National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer will bring the year’s best-loved comedy stars together for a night that celebrates the brilliant work of the comedy world, to help fund life-saving cancer research.” – Channel 4

The National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer will honour both emerging and established British comedy talent, with the public voting on key prizes, alongside two additional special recognition awards. The categories honour the genre in all its forms with nods to fan-favourites across recent scripted and unscripted comedy, live shows, and the latest, podcast jokers all vying for votes.

You can see the shortlist and make your votes at: www.thenationalcomedyawards.com.

“The votes are in and the nation’s favourite comedy performers and shows have been revealed in the shortlist for the first National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer.” – Channel 4

Launched in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

To date, the campaign has raised more than £93 million, funding 52 clinical trials and projects, involving over 11,000 patients across the country.