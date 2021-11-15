Stateside NBC Peacock content added to Sky Europe offering

Sky and NBCUniversal today announced plans to rollout Peacock content across Sky territories, beginning with a soft launch in the UK and Ireland. Starting 16th November and included at no additional cost, Sky TV customers and NOW Entertainment Members in these markets will enjoy early access to a new Peacock destination, featuring a growing catalogue of original and classic TV shows and movies from across NBCUniversal, that will be ramping up over the coming months.

“The introduction of Peacock content on Sky and NOW will expand the incredible line-up available to all our customers, giving them access to even more of the best entertainment from our partners at NBCUniversal. With brand new Peacock Originals, must-watch reality and hit library series we couldn’t be more excited to add Peacock for all our customers, at no extra cost” – Zai Bennett, Managing Director, Content Sky UK and Ireland.

Peacock will continue to expand its offering with thousands of hours of the best content from NBCUniversal and beyond, including popular titles available now and in the coming months such as Peacock Originals including current series Saved by the Bell, Rutherford Falls, Punky Brewster, The Girl in the Woods, Five Bedrooms, and Vanderpump Rules; in addition to upcoming series MacGruber, Bel-Air, Joe Exotic, Killing It, Vampire Academy, Irreverent, The Innocent, The Resort, The Missing, The Best Man, Angelyne, Ted, and Battlestar Galactica.

Current and Classic TV Shows including fan-favourites like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Psych, Superstore,A.P. Bio, The Mindy Project, Will & Grace, Mr. Mayor, Young Rock, and Saturday Night Live; popular dramas such as Battlestar Galactica, Monk, Bates Motel, Heroes, Friday Night Lights, 12 Monkeys, Downton Abbey, House, Suits, Quantum Leap, Warehouse 13, The Equalizer, and Grimm; and unscripted hits and bingeable franchises including Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Below Deck, The Real Housewives, and Top Chef.

There’s also a host of movies on the service. Peacock will continue to roll out the content destination across Sky platforms in territories including Germany, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland in the coming months, making it available to almost 20 million Sky customers in total.

“Following its successful phased launch in the U.S., we are excited to mark the international debut of Peacock content in the UK and Ireland on Sky. Peacock provides Sky customers with an expanded catalogue of world-class content, including many of our most popular movies and shows from Peacock and across NBCUniversal.” – Lee Raftery, Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa, NBCUniversal

Starting 16th November, Sky TV and NOW customers in the UK and Ireland will have early access to Peacock content across platforms.