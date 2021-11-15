BBC Broadcasting

Craig Revel Horwood ‘self-isolating’ after positive Covid test

November 15, 2021
Doug Lambert
The judge won’t be taking part in this coming weekend’s BBC One offering.

“Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.” – a BBC Strictly spokesperson

Craig’s professional performance training began in his home country of Australia where he appeared in productions including West Side Story and La Cage Aux Folles. On arriving in Europe Craig joined the famous company at the Lido Du Paris as a dancer and then as a principal singer at the Moulin Rouge, finding himself a year later in the UK tour of Cats.

Since then, Craig appeared in the West End in Miss Saigon and was an original cast member of Crazy For You. He crossed over into choreography to huge success, being nominated for an Olivier Award for the West End productions of Spend Spend Spend and My One and Only. Since then he has had numerous credits as director/choreographer across the world, ranging from the hugely successful UK tour of Sister Act to the movie Paddington 2.

When not working for the Beeb Craig can often be found performing on stage, with ten years in pantomime and as Miss Hannigan in Annie in the west end and on tour.

But he is of course best known as the judge on all nineteen series of Strictly Come Dancing and was also as Head Judge on Dancing with The Stars Australia. His many other TV credits range from discovering his ancestry in Who Do You Think You Are, winning BBC Two’s Maestro at the Opera, runner up on Celebrity MasterChef, and most recently as ‘Knickerbockerglory’ on ITV’s The Masked Dancer and touring the UK with Bruno Tonioli in Craig and Bruno’s Great British Road Trips.

Craig is also planning a tour next year. Revel Horwood is taking to the road in the Spring with his debut solo tour. Fans of Strictly can join Craig as he talks about his life from Australia to the West End to being a telly judge as he reveals a wealth of backstage gossip with his trademark wit and candour, and gives a very special performance of some of the music which has been the soundtrack to his career.

TOUR DATES
 
24th March 2022CheltenhamTown Hall
25th March 2022Peterborough Cresset
26th March 2022Grimsby Auditorium
27th March 2022OxfordPlayhouse
30th March 2022Crawley Hawth
31st March 2022Dartford Orchard
1st April 2022Bromley Churchill
3rd April 2022Cardiff New Theatre
6th April 2022Isle Of WightShanklin Theatre
7th April 2022PooleLighthouse
8th April 2022YeovilWestlands
9th April 2022Weston Super MarePlayhouse
10th April 2022WolverhamptonGrand
11th April 2022NorthamptonRoyal & Derngate
20th April 2022SwindonWyvern Theatre
21st April 2022GuildfordG Live
22nd April 2022HayesBeck Theatre
23rd April 2022HastingsWhite Rock Theatre
24th April 2022FolkestoneLeas Cliff Hall
26th April 2022PortsmouthKings Head
27th April 2022Southend Palace Theatre
28th April 2022High WycombeSwan
29th April 2022Stoke On TrentVictoria Hall
30th April 2022CreweLyceum
1st May 2022LeicesterCurve
4th May 2022LancasterGrand
5th May 2022LiverpoolPlayhouse
6th May 2022HullCity Hall
7th May 2022LeedsCity Varieties
8th May 2022SalfordLowry: Lyric
13th May 2022Barrow In FurnessThe Forum Theatre
15th May 2022BlackpoolGrand
19th May 2022ExeterCorn Exchange
20th May 2022BarnstapleQueens Theatre
21st May 2022IlfracombeLandmark Theatre
22nd May 2022TorquayPrincess Theatre
26th May 2022BirminghamAlexandra Theatre
27th May 2022LondonNew Wimbledon Theatre
