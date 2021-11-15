Craig Revel Horwood ‘self-isolating’ after positive Covid test

The judge won’t be taking part in this coming weekend’s BBC One offering.

“Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.” – a BBC Strictly spokesperson

Craig’s professional performance training began in his home country of Australia where he appeared in productions including West Side Story and La Cage Aux Folles. On arriving in Europe Craig joined the famous company at the Lido Du Paris as a dancer and then as a principal singer at the Moulin Rouge, finding himself a year later in the UK tour of Cats.

Since then, Craig appeared in the West End in Miss Saigon and was an original cast member of Crazy For You. He crossed over into choreography to huge success, being nominated for an Olivier Award for the West End productions of Spend Spend Spend and My One and Only. Since then he has had numerous credits as director/choreographer across the world, ranging from the hugely successful UK tour of Sister Act to the movie Paddington 2.

When not working for the Beeb Craig can often be found performing on stage, with ten years in pantomime and as Miss Hannigan in Annie in the west end and on tour.

But he is of course best known as the judge on all nineteen series of Strictly Come Dancing and was also as Head Judge on Dancing with The Stars Australia. His many other TV credits range from discovering his ancestry in Who Do You Think You Are, winning BBC Two’s Maestro at the Opera, runner up on Celebrity MasterChef, and most recently as ‘Knickerbockerglory’ on ITV’s The Masked Dancer and touring the UK with Bruno Tonioli in Craig and Bruno’s Great British Road Trips.

Craig is also planning a tour next year. Revel Horwood is taking to the road in the Spring with his debut solo tour. Fans of Strictly can join Craig as he talks about his life from Australia to the West End to being a telly judge as he reveals a wealth of backstage gossip with his trademark wit and candour, and gives a very special performance of some of the music which has been the soundtrack to his career.

TOUR DATES

24th March 2022CheltenhamTown Hall

25th March 2022Peterborough Cresset

26th March 2022Grimsby Auditorium

27th March 2022OxfordPlayhouse

30th March 2022Crawley Hawth

31st March 2022Dartford Orchard

1st April 2022Bromley Churchill

3rd April 2022Cardiff New Theatre

6th April 2022Isle Of WightShanklin Theatre

7th April 2022PooleLighthouse

8th April 2022YeovilWestlands

9th April 2022Weston Super MarePlayhouse

10th April 2022WolverhamptonGrand

11th April 2022NorthamptonRoyal & Derngate

20th April 2022SwindonWyvern Theatre

21st April 2022GuildfordG Live

22nd April 2022HayesBeck Theatre

23rd April 2022HastingsWhite Rock Theatre

24th April 2022FolkestoneLeas Cliff Hall

26th April 2022PortsmouthKings Head

27th April 2022Southend Palace Theatre

28th April 2022High WycombeSwan

29th April 2022Stoke On TrentVictoria Hall

30th April 2022CreweLyceum

1st May 2022LeicesterCurve

4th May 2022LancasterGrand

5th May 2022LiverpoolPlayhouse

6th May 2022HullCity Hall

7th May 2022LeedsCity Varieties

8th May 2022SalfordLowry: Lyric

13th May 2022Barrow In FurnessThe Forum Theatre

15th May 2022BlackpoolGrand

19th May 2022ExeterCorn Exchange

20th May 2022BarnstapleQueens Theatre

21st May 2022IlfracombeLandmark Theatre

22nd May 2022TorquayPrincess Theatre

26th May 2022BirminghamAlexandra Theatre

27th May 2022LondonNew Wimbledon Theatre