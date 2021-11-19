Strictly Come Dancing welcomes Cynthia Erivo as a guest judge

The news comes as the show celebrates buoyant ratings.

The BBC are celebrating the success of 2021’s Strictly as the programme becomes the number one entertainment show of the year so far, for both audience volume and share. So far the series has achieved an average audience of 9.9M viewers, and a 52% share, peaking with an impressive 10.6m viewers for Halloween week. Compared to the last full Strictly series in 2019, the current series is up 5% share.

However earlier this week it was announced that regular judge Craig Revel Horwood would miss this weekends event due to catching Covid. Craig hopes to be back in his hot seat for the last weekend of November shows.

Stepping into Craig’s slot for this weekend is singer and actor Cynthia Erivo will join the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel as a guest judge. Cynthia will join Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 November for ‘musicals week’.

London born Cynthia Erivo has starred in numerous theatre productions across the globe, including Broadway’s revival of The Colour Purple, the Sister Act UK Tour and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.

She played the lead role of Aretha Franklin in the third series of Genius, the title role in acclaimed biopic Harriet is currently filming for the new Luther movie and will star as Elphaba in the highly anticipated upcoming film adaptation of the musical, Wicked.

Strictly Come Dancing Musicals Week will see our remaining couples perform routines live to show tunes from some of the most loved musicals of all time. This Saturday on BBC One at 6.35pm, with the results show on Sunday 21 November at 7.15pm.

Ratings Source via the BBC: Volumes from 7 Day BBC All Screens/BARB Consolidated. Share based on Consolidated BARB/TechEdge/AdvantEdge.