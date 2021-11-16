Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 16th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, November 16.

It’s clear that Aaron doesn’t appreciate Bobby’s presence at lunch; Aaron probes Bobby on his religion but Bobby holds his own.

Later, something isn’t adding up for Harvey when Aaron is insistent on taking the bins out, he investigates and finds Aaron’s bloodied shirt. Aaron tells his dad it was just a fight but he lied to the police to say he was with him the night before. Harvey’s conflicted as Aaron ask him to be his alibi.

Meanwhile, Jean has a change of heart about Eve but they still need to resolve their housing situation. Phil isn’t receptive to the idea of the Slaters moving in with him.

Elsewhere, Chelsea is furious when Gray moves her stuff into his without her knowledge, but she softens as she sees he’s brought her an engagement ring.

Later, Chelsea gets a call from Gray to pick up a sick Mia from school and asks Whitney for help. Whitney calls Gray’s work to let him know but she’s shocked when she’s told he doesn’t work there anymore.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm (8pm BBC Scotland)



Kelly swipes Amy’s phone in the café and denies the theft when confronted by Tracy, however Amy’s phone ringing in her bag sees her banged to rights.

Aadi tells Dev that he’s willing to come home on condition that Kelly moves in with them, but Aadi and Imran find no trace of Kelly at the place she’s supposed to be staying.

Lonely and frightened, Kelly beds down in a shop doorway for the night.

Meanwhile, Tyrone meets up with Isla for lunch in Speed Daal and they hit it off. However, as they leave, Tyrone is assaulted by a man who explains that he is Isla’s’ husband. Fiz tends to Tyrone’s bloodied nose.

Elsewhere, Adam is wary of Daisy. David is delighted with Summer’s influence on Max.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Noah is nervous as he heads off for his date with Chloe.

Mack covers for Noah’s whereabouts, but has he just messed things up with Charity?

Meanwhile, Aaron is supportive when Ben starts searching for a new job. However, Ben is hiding the fact he’s applying for jobs on the Cornish coast.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Becky’s baby is unwell but she is reluctant to let him go to hospital. She relents when Diane threatens to call social services.

Later, Becky receives some alarming news from hospital.

Meanwhile, Sami and James have teamed up to dig up some dirt on Ali. Misbah is shocked to discover that the hospital is honouring Ali with an award for his contributions to oncology. A riled-up Shaq publicly condemns Ali whilst he’s receiving his award.

Elsewhere, Martine is getting fed up with Pearl.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm