On this Day: November 16th, 1967.

ATV Today pay a visit to the first Sikh temple in Balsall Heath which had opened nine years earlier in 1958.

The short clip shows part of a service taking place at the Guru Gobind Singh Gurdwara Sikh temple at 221 Mary Street in Balsall Heath, Birmingham.

The temple continues to operate in the exact same building in 2021.