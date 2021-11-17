Puppets for BBC Children in Need singalong

In a warm, nostalgia-fest for viewers of all ages, the nation’s best-loved puppets and classic children’s TV favourites will be making a big return for the ultimate supergroup music video parody.

“It was fantastic to be reunited with so many old friends. And incredibly none of us have aged a day, we all look exactly the same! Boom Boom!” – Basil Brush

The superstar cast of much-loved household names assembled for this collaboration includes Basil Brush, Muffin the Mule, Rainbow’s Zippy, George and Bungle, Scott and Virgil from Thunderbirds’, Captain Scarlett and Captain Blue, Zig and Zag, CBBC’s Gordon the Gopher, Edd the Duck, Otis the Aardvark, Oucho, Stanley, Dodge and Hacker T Dog, Channel 5’s Milkshake Monkey, The Neighbour’s Cat from Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow, Terrahawks’ Zelda, Mongrel’s Marion and Nelson, Buffering’s Larry the Lizard, and Mr Blobby.

Together they will join forces for one of the biggest singalongs Children in Need has ever seen.

“I wouldn’t leave Wigan for just anyone. But when Pudsey called, I thought, I’ve got nothing better to do that day.” – Hacker T Dog

There are of course some absentees from the line-up, Tingha and Tucker had the biggest fan club for any children’s show in the sixties, but after they went off the air for the last time in 1970 the cuddly koala’s disappeared from the studios never to be seen again – and they’re still missing.

Rosie and Jim sadly sunk on the old Rag Doll while Hartly Hare of Pipkins refuses to come out unless he’s being paid huge amounts of money. Orville retired after the death of Keith Harris never to be seen in the spotlight again and Emu hasn’t been the same since Rod Hull passed away, although was lured out of retirement briefly for a new series in the 2000s.

However those who have given their time can be seen debuting during Children in Need on Friday night on BBC One, viewers will see the who’s who of the puppet world turn up at a music studio for their big moment in the spotlight. Complete with oversized mics and even bigger headphones, it has all the classic elements of a charity music video. No puppet tears in sight!

The BBC Children in Need live show airs on Friday 19 November from 7pm on BBC One.