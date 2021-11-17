Billionaires’ Paradise: Inside the Caribbean for Channel 4

Channel 4 has commissioned the four-part series from Spun Gold TV.

“This series will bring us all some much-desired sunshine, glamour and offer a glimpse into a lifestyle many of us just dream about. We welcome the fact that this brilliant Spun Gold series is being made by some of the most talented Black producers in the industry.” – Becky Cadman, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4

The series takes a privileged look at the luxury lifestyles of residents, expats, and visitors – as well as the skilled staff who serve them in style – on some of the Caribbean’s most exclusive islands.

Billionaires’ Paradise: Inside the Caribbean travels to some of the most iconic locations amongst the region’s 7,000 sun-kissed islands that form one of the UK’s top dream holiday destinations. They’re also the home of some of the world’s richest people. The series follows them – many of whom are self-made business people born or with roots in in the region – as they live, work, party and chill out in the ultimate paradise, which comes alive during the British winter.

The series opens up a window on their enviable lifestyles – from the world’s most luxurious hotels to the most expensive beachside properties, on private islands fit for royalty.