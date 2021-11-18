With a little more than one year to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the FIFA PlayOn Podcast returns for a second season.

The latest series builds on the success of the first, welcoming two new hosts in an excited revamped format. Former England footballer and pundit Eniola Aluko and Spanish-German singer-songwriter Álvaro Soler take the main microphones this season as the podcast features interviews with iconic players and game‑changing musicians to explore the interplay between music and football.

Each episode is structured with a series of mini-segments, including a “Versus” section in which the two hosts go head-to-head to answer a series of football- and music-related questions, and a biweekly “Around The World” segment featuring a football legend reminiscing on their favourite music moments, players and goals from past FIFA World Cups. Featured guests will include FIFA Legend Kaká, rap icon Ludacris, FIFA Women’s World Cup™ sound-identity composer Kelly Lee Owens and England defensive stalwart Leah Williamson, among others.

“I am so thrilled to be hosting the second season of the FIFA PlayOn Podcast. This season is sure to strike a chord with listeners as it brings together two great passions: music and football. I have been so inspired talking to our amazing guests and know that fans will find the podcast as fun, exciting, informative, and awesome as it was to make it!” – Eniola Aluko

This season will also feature videocasts on FIFA’s YouTube channel, as well as special features across FIFA’s social media pages, allowing fans online to experience PlayOn in a new way.

Season 2 of PlayOn kicked-off yesterday, with new episodes being released weekly on Wednesdays. The official PlayOn playlist will be continually updated throughout the season with featured tracks chosen by our hosts and special guests, and is available on Spotify.

The FIFA PlayOn Podcast is part of FIFA Sound, FIFA’s entertainment strategy focused on creating innovative and meaningful connections between football fans, music enthusiasts, players, artists, and the game and songs they all love.

“I am super excited to be co-hosting Season 2 of the FIFA PlayOn Podcast. It has been such an exhilarating experience exploring the connection between music and football alongside my co-host Eniola Aluko. A real highlight has been interviewing our music and football guests and hearing how the two have impacted their lives.” “As soon as the first season of the FIFA PlayOn Podcast came out, people wanted to know when Season 2 would be ready. It’s been a joy to work on, so I hope fans agree it was worth the wait!” said Jean-François Pathy, Director of Marketing at FIFA. “The podcast is one piece of our ongoing effort to redefine football’s place in culture, inspire a new generation of fans, and grow the game for years to come. We can’t wait to hear what they think of the new episodes!” – Álvaro Soler

Click here to listen to the FIFA PlayOn Podcast or find out more on FIFA.com.