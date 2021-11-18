Brenda Blethyn bestowed the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award

Today the Rose d’Or Awards announce the recipients of this year’s three individual talent awards.

As well as the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award also the Rose d’Or Performance of the Year Award and returning for a second year, the Rose d’Or Emerging Talent Award have been revealed.

Brenda Blethyn is to receive the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award for her starring role as Vera, ITV’s longest-running female detective, and her many other defining roles throughout her career.

“A very happy 60th birthday to the Rose D’or Awards and thank you so much for this very prestigious award. I’m humbled to walk in the footsteps of previous winners. I’m over the moon!” – Brenda Blethyn

Joining Brenda, Omar Sy is set to receive the Rose d’Or Performance of the Year Award for his leading role in Netflix hit Lupin, which has brought French language drama to new audiences around the world.

For the first time, the Rose d’Or Emerging Talent Award will be given to ‘behind the camera’ talent, Nida Manzoor for her ground-breaking Channel 4 comedy-drama, We Are Lady Parts. These awards will be presented during the online stream of the 2021 awards hosted by Sue Perkins Rosedor.com at 7.30 pm on Monday 29th November 2021.

2021 marks the eleventh consecutive year of Brenda Blethyn playing DCI Vera Stanhope in ITV’s longest-running British-made, female-lead detective series. Brenda’s notable television work aside from Vera includes Outside Edge (British Comedy Award for Best Actress), Between the Sheets, Chance in a Million, Anne Frank the whole Story (Emmy Award nomination) and Law & Order: SVU (Emmy Award nomination).

Her film appearances include A River Runs Through It, Pride and Prejudice, Little Voice, Atonement, Secrets and Lies, Saving Grace, and London River. Brenda has received two Academy Award nominations – Best Actress for Mike Leigh’s Secrets and Lies and Best Supporting Actress for Little Voice. She has received two SAG Award nominations, plus three Golden Globe Award nominations and winning one – Best Actress for Secrets and Lies. In addition, she has won a BAFTA for Best Actress and been nominated a further three times. Brenda has won an Empire Award, a Golden Lion and an RTS Award for her performance in Vera.

‘Huge congratulations to Brenda, Omar and Nida. The Rose d’Or is all about recognising great talent and each of these awards marks a special achievement for a different stage of an important TV career. The strength and breadth of performance and production skills we’ve seen in the 2021 nominations has been truly outstanding.’ – Mark Rowland, Chair of the Rose d’Or Awards



The Rose d’Or Awards, hosted by Sue Perkins, will stream on Rosedor.com on Wednesday 29th November 2021.