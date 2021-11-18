I’m A Celeb Rich List! Who Is Making The Most On Instagram?

I’m A Celeb Line Up Revealed: Who Can Earn The Most?

The Saturdays singer and Loose Women regular Frankie Bridge is the highest-earning celebrity with 1.3 million Instagram followers and can earn a staggering £3,382.59 on Instagram. Emmerdale actor Danny Miller – who has announced he’s quit the ITV Yorkshire saga – will also be joining I’m a Celebrity this year. The soap star has 473k followers and can earn £1,751.19 over on Instagram for each sponsored post.

Matty Lee is a British diver and Olympic gold medallist in individual and synchronised diving. With over 362,000 Instagram followers, Matty can earn £1,346.53 on Instagram. David Ginola-Ceze is a French former professional footballer with 39.6k followers and can earn up to £246 per sponsored Instagram post.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips will be joining the lineup, swapping the ballroom for the castle. Dame Arlene has 22.4k followers and is set to be earning £160 per post on Instagram!

I’m A Celeb Rich List

Celebrity Instagram Handle Instagram Following Instagram Earnings (£) Frankie Bridge @frankiebridge 1,300,000 3,382.59 Danny Miller @danny_b_miller 473,000 1,751.19 Matty Lee @mattydiver 362,000 1,346.53 Snoochie Shy @snoochieshy 126,000 469.89 Louise Minchin @louiseminchin 91,200 464.32 Naughty Boy @naughtyboymusic 42,500 260.99 David Ginola @davidginolaofficial 39,600 246.06 Arlene Phillips @arlenephillips 22,400 160.68 Kadeena Cox @kad21 15,800 125.39 Richard Madeley N/A N/A N/A

Methodology: Merchant Cash Advance have used the Influencer Marketing Instagram Earnings Calculator to work out the I’m a Celebrity 2021 line up’s Instagram earnings. Data pulled 16/11/2021 .