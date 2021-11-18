Broadcasting ITV

I’m A Celeb Rich List! Who Is Making The Most On Instagram?

November 18, 2021
Neil Lang
I’m A Celeb Line Up Revealed: Who Can Earn The Most?

The Saturdays singer and Loose Women regular Frankie Bridge is the highest-earning celebrity with 1.3 million Instagram followers and can earn a staggering £3,382.59 on Instagram. Emmerdale actor Danny Miller – who has announced he’s quit the ITV Yorkshire saga – will also be joining I’m a Celebrity this year. The soap star has 473k followers and can earn £1,751.19 over on Instagram for each sponsored post.

Matty Lee is a British diver and Olympic gold medallist in individual and synchronised diving. With over 362,000 Instagram followers, Matty can earn £1,346.53 on Instagram. David Ginola-Ceze is a French former professional footballer with 39.6k followers and can earn up to £246 per sponsored Instagram post.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips will be joining the lineup, swapping the ballroom for the castle. Dame Arlene has 22.4k followers and is set to be earning £160 per post on Instagram!

I’m A Celeb Rich List

Celebrity

Instagram Handle

Instagram Following

Instagram Earnings (£)

Frankie Bridge

@frankiebridge

1,300,000

3,382.59

Danny Miller

@danny_b_miller

473,000

1,751.19

Matty Lee

@mattydiver

362,000

1,346.53

Snoochie Shy

@snoochieshy

126,000

469.89

Louise Minchin

@louiseminchin

91,200

464.32

Naughty Boy

@naughtyboymusic

42,500

260.99

David Ginola

@davidginolaofficial

39,600

246.06

Arlene Phillips

@arlenephillips

22,400

160.68

Kadeena Cox

@kad21

15,800

125.39

Richard Madeley

N/A

N/A

N/A

Full data can be found here.

Methodology: Merchant Cash Advance have used the Influencer Marketing Instagram Earnings Calculator to work out the I’m a Celebrity 2021 line up’s Instagram earnings. Data pulled 16/11/2021 .

