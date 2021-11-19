Alien comedy for Dave

UKTV today announces it has commissioned a brand new scripted comedy, We Are Not Alone.

“This is one of the most ambitious productions Dave has ever undertaken, with a hilarious script full of great characters and vivid worldbuilding. We’re thrilled to be working with Big Talk on bringing We Are Not Alone to Dave viewers.” – Cherie Cunningham, Dave Channel Director

The single episode production will air on their entertainment channel, Dave. Set six weeks after aliens have invaded and completely conquered Earth, We Are Not Alone explores the culture clash between humankind and its new alien masters, who are trying to make sense of a planet so confusing and idiotic that its inhabitants can’t even agree on which side of the road to drive on.

Casting for the feature-length comedy will be announced imminently.

“Shining a light on how stupid Humans are, through the prism of some stupid Aliens, with the amazing crew we have assembled, will be stupidly good fun.” – Kenton Allen, CEO of Big Talk Productions

This latest commission joins a host of brand new comedy on Dave in 2022, including brand new The Island, hosted by Tom Allen, and returning Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, Comedians Giving Lectures and Meet The Richardsons.

We Are Not Alone will air on Dave and UKTV Play in 2022.