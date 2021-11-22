Keeley Hawes heads into the Crossfire

Keeley Hawes has been confirmed as the lead star of the major new BBC One drama, Crossfire.

“I’m so excited to be embarking on this brilliantly compelling and propulsive drama for the BBC, especially as it’s the third production for Buddy Club. Filming has already begun and we are delighted to be collaborating with the team at Dancing Ledge Productions and Louise Doughty on her first original production for television.” – Keeley Hawes

Filming has commenced on Crossfire, a three-part BBC One and TVE drama starring Keeley Hawes that is set in a luxurious resort in the Canary Islands.

Created and written by Louise Doughty, her first original series for television, Crossfire sees a slice of paradise turned into ‘terrifying heart-breaking hell’ in an instant as vengeful gunmen descend on a holiday complex.

Sunbathing on her hotel room balcony while on a dream holiday with her family and friends, Jo’s (Keeley Hawes) world is turned upside down when shots ring out across the complex.

With the unsuspecting holidaymakers and hotel employees forced to make split-second life or death decisions, the consequences will linger long after the final shots are fired.

The miniseries – billed as a nail-biting story of survival and resilience – will also star Josette Simon, Anneika Rose, Lee Ingleby, Daniel Ryan, Vikash Bhai, Hugo Silva, Alba Brunet, Shalisha James-Davis and Ariyon Bakare.