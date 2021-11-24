Sky unleash ‘Last Train to Christmas’ trailer

The festive special stars Michael Sheen and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Sky today released the official trailer for Last Train to Christmas, coming to Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW from 18 December.

Michael Sheen and Nathalie Emmanuel lead the cast as the story follows Tony Towers (Sheen) as he takes a trip of a lifetime. It’s 1985 and he’s a successful nightclub manager, a local celebrity and engaged to a much younger woman, Sue (Emmanuel).

Things are going great. But when Tony, Sue and his brother Roger (Cary Elwes) – with whom he enjoys a strained relationship – embark upon the 3:17 to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion, things get a little strange. Moving up a carriage to the buffet car lands him in 1995, where he finds his clubs have failed and his life has fallen apart.

Tony discovers that by moving up and down this fateful train, he can transport himself forward and backward to various stages of his life. Not only that, but the actions he takes in one carriage directly affect his life in the next. The question is, can Tony change his life – and the lives of the people he loves – for the better, or will he just make things worse?

Last Train to Christmas also features appearances from Katherine Kelly and Anna Lundberg.



