Channel 4 to follow the work of ‘professional Christmas decorators’

The seasonal special follows the UK’s most in-demand professional Christmas decorators.

Ever wish it could be Christmas every day? In the world of The Christmas Decorators it is. Deck the Halls: The Luxury Christmas Decorators joins Britain’s busiest and best tree trimmers and wreath hangers as they transform some of the country’s most iconic locations into stunning, one-of-a-kind winter wonderlands.

“Christmas certainly came early for Strident when we got our first Channel 4 commission. We’re delighted to be working with Deborah Dunnett our very own Christmas Fairy!” – Executive Producer, Kelda Crawford-McCann

From the Natural History Museum and Blenheim Palace to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and London’s exclusive The Lansdowne Club, cameras follow the elves of Liverpool-based business The Christmas Decorators as they tackle the unique challenges at each world-famous location, creating enchanting festive designs to wow visitors.

With tight deadlines to meet and more jobs to be done than in Santa’s workshop, not to mention unexpected hiccups to tackle along the way, all eyes are on the big switch-ons when the designs are revealed in all their festive glory. It’s in this all-or-nothing moment The Christmas Decorators know whether they’ve delivered the magic of Christmas.

A sparkly Yuletide treat, Deck the Halls: The Luxury Christmas Decorators is Strident Media’s first commission for Channel 4 following the Belfast-based company being awarded Channel 4’s inaugural Emerging Indie Fund.