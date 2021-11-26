TV highlights tonight: From Medical saga to six famous women via New Zealand

Telly Today choices for Friday, November 26…

Sky Witness

The Resident continues with episode ten of the fourth series entitled, ‘Into the Unknown‘.

Just when Mina and The Raptor can see their future together, an unexpected complication suddenly puts a halt to all their prosperous plans. Meanwhile, Cain faces up to a harsh reality when Kit gives him the opportunity to prove himself and show he is ready to return to the OR.

Also this week Devon presents Rose with a groundbreaking clinical trial that could help her battle with Sickle Cell Anaemia.

The Resident, Sky Witness, 9 pm

Channel 4 Can you believe it’s episode four of series four already? Time flies when you’re having fun on Channel 4… Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan host more of their BAFTA-winning late-night chat, comedy and music show. With big-name celebrity guests, music performances, hilarious sketches and anarchic interviews expect the unexpected from the entertainment show that breaks every rule in the book Joining Big Narstie and Mo in the fourth episode are guests Dawn Butler, Lily Cole, Fatman Scoop, Digga D and Paul Chowdhry. The Big Narstie Show, Channel 4, 11.05 pm ITV British comedian Griff Rhys Jones continues on an epic journey from the tip to the toe of New Zealand but has set himself a challenge to avoid Highway One and journey the Kiwi roads less travelled. On the second leg of Griff decides the best way to avoid highway one is to start by flying over it and heading straight to the Coromandel Peninsula. On the way, he spies Auckland’s many extinct volcanos, and his pilot issues him the challenge not to fall into a volcano. Wise words indeed. From the Coromandel, Griff heads out to the newest piece of land on the planet – the ever-expanding White Island volcano. Here he learns of how New Zealand was formed and how the island nation is always growing. After conducting some scientific monitoring of the volcano, and avoiding falling in, Griff heads to the home of New Zealand’s hot springs culture, Rotorua. Griff’s Great New Zealand Adventure, ITV/UTV, 8pm Sky Cinema The origin story of Father Christmas is re-imagined in this spectacular live-action adventure starring Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig, Stephen Merchant and newcomer Henry Lawfull. An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who disappeared attempting to find the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and his loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible. About A Boy Called Christmas, from today, Sky Cinema

BBC Two

Women are making their voices heard and making headline news. #MeToo, Reclaim the Night and Equal Pay cases have raised urgent questions about what it is to be a woman at home, at work, and in love.

In Womanhood, six famous women spanning different age ranges, backgrounds and experiences come together in Leeds to tackle some of the most hotly contested issues. Kirsty Wark (broadcaster) is joined by Shirley Ballas (Strictly Come Dancing judge), Chidera Eggerue (blogger and influencer), Jacqueline Gold (businesswoman), Sinitta Malone (80s popstar), and Suzi Ruffell (stand-up comedian). Together they want to explore the role of women and their place in society.

They share their own personal experiences and they meet people who challenge their views on consent, coercive control, cosmetic surgery, women’s safety on the streets, the trans discussion, sex work and childcare. More than 50 years ago the Equal Pay Act and the Women’s Liberation movement promised change. But is life better or worse for women today?

Womanhood, BBC Two, 9 pm