Safe Bets for Love Island star Olivia Bowen

Love Island star Olivia Bowen launches Safe Bets campaign to promote safer gambling.

Olivia has partnered with fair online casino and Bingo site, PlayOJO to launch a sex education style campaign to promote its latest safer gambling campaign, “Safe Bets” with a range of branded condoms.

“I’m proud to be working with PlayOJO on this campaign, because as a responsible online casino and bingo site, they have created a powerful piece of content and a physical product to increase awareness of an issue many people can relate to. When it comes to practising safer gambling, it could be considered very similar to practising safe sex and we’ve worked together to create a tongue in cheek, fun video that educates people to gamble responsibly and is done in a way that everyone can relate to.” – Olivia Bowen

To launch the campaign PlayOJO has launched a range of branded condoms featuring key safer gambling messages to help educate consumers in a fun and engaging way.

The campaign has been designed to help people understand that although Gambling is fun, it should be safe fun and this video explains how it can be made safer, by drawing parallels with another area of life we have fun and the idea of protection is already well established – safe sex!

PlayOJO tells us that they pride themselves ‘on being fair, transparent and socially responsible and is always working to improve it’s safer gambling tools.’ Earlier this year the Casino and Bingo site launched it’s latest tool, Safe Mate, a Safer Gambling assistant that helps each and every customer that visits the site and gives each customer a health score and friendly nod when habits are changing. In addition to Safemate they various measures in place including 24/7 support, account self-assessments, affordability checks and time limits and continue to lead the way in bringing in new tools to help customers play responsibly.