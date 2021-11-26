George Michael At The BBC for Radio 2

Wake me up before you vo-vo-vote…

Radio 2 has launched a vote for listeners to discover the nation’s favourite George Michael song from his time in Wham!, as a solo artist, and when he sang with other stars as a part of a duet.

“As well as being an amazing performer, George’s songwriting was a thing of beauty. From love to heartbreak, joy to sadness, there’s a song from his extensive catalogue to suit every mood and emotional need.” – Claudia Winkleman

The vote – part of Radio 2 Celebrates Songwriting season – is now open . It closes at the end of Claudia Winkleman’s Saturday show at 1pm on Saturday 11th December. To be eligible for inclusion on the voting list, the song must have charted in the UK Top 75 and have been composed by George Michael, either on his own or as a co-writer.

A three-hour special, The George Michael Countdown, hosted by Scott Mills, will count down the results of the chart with the Top 40 songs as voted for by listeners on Radio 2 (1-4pm on New Year’s Day). The station also broadcasts George Michael – Older At 25 and George Michael At The BBC, both of which will be available on BBC Sounds from Saturday 1 January. And all the programmes are available on BBC Sounds live and for 30 days after broadcast.

“George Michael is one of Radio 2 listeners’ most loved artists. He was a master lyricist and composer and his music, from the early hits with Wham! in the early 80s through to his later work, continue to have a timeless appeal.” – Jeff Smith, Head of Music, Radio 2

Other programmes include to be broadcast on Radio 2 in the New Year, George Michael – Older At 25 is a two part documentary narrated by Melanie C (9pm-10pm, Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 January 2022).

George Michael At The BBC on Radio 2 (7pm-9pm, Sunday 2 January, 2022) celebrates the life and career of George Michael through his performances and interviews on the BBC, from his first Wham! Appearance on Saturday Superstore in 1982 and throughout his entire career. Also featured are George’s conversations from throughout his career with Michael Parkinson, Paul Gambaccini, Vicki Wickham and Steve Wright.

In the second hour, for the first time since its original broadcast in December 1996, listeners will hear the exclusive An Audience With George Michael concert which took place at the BBC’s Radio Theatre in Broadcasting House, London. Listeners will be able to hear tracks including Father Figure, You Have Been Loved and Freedom.