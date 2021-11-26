Mel Giedroyc, Moria Stuart, Anne-Marie and Adrian Chiles all for Strictly Christmas

Following the announcement Jay Blades and Fred Sirieix were heading to the festive ballroom, a host of other names have signed up to Strictly.

“I don’t think I’ve been this excited about Christmas since I got my first guinea-pig from Santa in 1978.” – Mel Giedroyc

On Tuesday Mel Giedroyc was revealed as the third celebrity contestant confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, Mel will be paired with Strictly professional dancer, Neil Jones.

Mel is an actress, comedian, writer, television and radio presenter. She has presented BBC’s Children in Need, Let It Shine and Eurovision – You Decide. Along with her comedy partner Sue Perkins, she co-hosted seven series of The Great British Bake Off and together they starred in the Sky series Hitmen.

Yesterday Moira Stuart OBE was announced as the fourth celebrity contestant confirmed for the Christmas special. Moira will be paired with Strictly professional dancer, Aljaž Škorjanec.

“I’m really looking forward to the Strictly Christmas special. I’ve loved dancing for as long as I can remember. In fact it even helped me try to keep warm in my early coldwater flat…” – Moira Stuart

Moira Stuart is a multi-award-winning newsreader, and programme presenter on TV and radio. Her career in radio and television spans five decades. During more than 40 years at the BBC, she presented almost every news bulletin, including the flagship Six O’Clock News and Nine O’Clock News, various programmes and documentaries, as well as news bulletins on the BBC Radio 2 Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

She joined Classic FM in February 2019 where she hosts Moira Stuart Meets… and Moira Stuart’s Hall of Fame Concert. Also on Thursday Anne-Marie was the fifth celebrity contestant confirmed and is to be paired with Strictly professional dancer, Graziano Di Prima. Anne-Marie is an award-winning, platinum-selling pop singer. She is a nine x BRIT Award nominee, including Best British Female Solo Artist.

And tonight the sixth and final contestant was announced as Adrian Chiles who will be partnered with professional dancer, Jowita Przystal. Adrian is a broadcaster and writer. He has presented a number of TV shows across the BBC and ITV ranging from football to business programming, documentaries to talk shows including The One Show, Working Lunch and Daybreak. Adrian is also a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Discouragingly, every one of my family and friends with whom I’ve shared this news, has reacted with horror. They can’t believe it I’m doing it, and neither can I. Thoughts and prayers with whichever poor dancer is lumbered with me.” – Adrian Chiles

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.