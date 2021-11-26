Can you get out of the Alibi Escape Room?

To celebrate Alibi’s UKTV Original hit series Annika, upcoming thriller Ragdoll and the return of hit drama’s Traces and We Hunt Together, the channel has launched its very own virtual Alibi Escape Room.

Offering fans the chance to escape into their very own adventure, the Alibi Escape Room can be found here: http://alibiescaperoom.tv/.

The Alibi Escape Room was originally created in London’s Soho exclusively for Sky VIP customers over a weekend in October and is now available as a virtual journey wherever you are. The UKTV communications team worked closely with marketing agency Experience 12 to create a bespoke experience that brings Alibi to life in the real world.

Annika, from Black Camel Productions is available to catch up on Sky and Virgin. Ragdoll from Sid Gentle, airs from 6th December. Second series of Traces from Red Production Company, and We Hunt Together, produced by BBC Studios will air on Alibi next year.

Alibi Sky 132/826, Virgin 126/200, TalkTalk 312, TV Player On demand on Sky, Virgin and TalkTalk