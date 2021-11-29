Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 1st December

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, December 1.

Curtis is not happy when he finds out that Emma has been in touch with his family. He also refuses to discuss his decision to withdraw from medical school with Aggie following Emma confiding in her.

Later, emerging from a medical appointment, Curtis tells Emma that although his condition is serious, the consultant is confident it can be managed.

Back on the street Emma’s gobsmacked when Neville arrives, introducing himself as Curtis’ dad, but Curtis covers that Neville is his stepdad.

Meanwhile, as Zeedan and Ryan mull over how best to launder all Hashim’s cash to get him off their backs, Alya takes a call from Elaine who reveals she wants to sell her share in the business. Zeedan receives a threatening text from Hashim and shows it to Alya and Ryan.

Elsewhere, Grace meets Bernie for a drink at the Christmas market but Bernie tells Grace to go home when she realises she has left Glory alone.

Elsewhere, Summer, Asha and Amy plan a festive ice ball. When Summer suggests that Max could make a film about it, he’s thrilled, thinking she wants to spend more time with him.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

A despondent Nate updates Belle on the failure of her plan to reunite him with Tracy.

Next, it’s Cain’s turn to come up with a scheme. Will he have more success?

Meanwhile, Billy turns up at Woodbine, insisting that Dawn hears what he has got to say. Billy explains that he wants to be with her, but wants assurance from her that she feels the same after their messy past. How will Dawn respond?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Concerns for Luke’s health mount as his desire to find Darren becomes an obsession.

Meanwhile, Olivia has had enough of Nancy’s snide comments, so she abruptly reveals her pregnancy secret to a stunned John Paul.

Elsewhere, Sid tries to convince Leela to come clean about losing her job. When Ste reveals he can’t pay his half of the mortgage this month, will she finally reveal all to the family?

Also, we finally get a glimpse of Ethan’s partner in crime as he takes the next step in his plan to silence Darren for good.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm