Telly Highlights: From royals to housewives and chicken welfare

Telly Today choices for Monday, November 29th…

BBC Two

Episode two of this royal probe covers the tumultuous period from 2018 to 2021, including the birth of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and the royal tours of the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

The film looks at circumstances around the decision of the Sussexes to step down from their senior royal roles. It explores the legal cases brought by the Sussexes against some newspaper groups from 2019 onwards and considers how Princess Diana’s experiences with the press and broadcasters impacted on her sons.

The Princes and the Press, BBC Two, 9 pm

ITVBe

The reality series following a group of women residing in one of the UK’s most affluent areas, the glamorous Golden Triangle of Cheshire, continues.

Fight night has finally arrived and after weeks of training, Rachel and Leanne finally go head to head in the ‘Battle of the Housewives’. But as the dust settles, questions continue to be asked about who could have leaked the news of Hanna’s pregnancy

The Real Housewives of Cheshire, ITVBe, 9 pm

Channel 4

As Britain struggles with food shortages and rising prices, are mega-farms the answer for home-produced cheap meat?

With more than a billion chickens consumed each year in the UK, Morland Sanders investigates the health and environmental impact of industrial food production. This undercover investigation asks serious questions about supermarket chicken, animal welfare, environmental standards, and the impact that these farming techniques may be having on the British countryside.

Dispatches, Channel 4, 8.30 pm