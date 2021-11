On this Day: November 29th, 1980.

ATV Today reporter John McLeod ventured into Birmingham city centre to ask the local teenagers about their smoking habits. McLeod wanted to find out if the Midlands reflected the rest of the UK following a publication of a survey that reported that almost half of Britain’s teenage population were, at that time, regular smokers.

Most of the young people asked admitted that they smoked regularly and were unwilling to stop despite government health hazard warnings.