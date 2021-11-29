Gold head to the East Midlands for ‘chip shop comedy’

The nation’s favourite comedy channel Gold continues to expand its scripted comedy offering, with the brand-new commission Newark, Newark.

The forty-minute episodes, an UKTV Original three-part series, stars Morgana Robinson in the lead role of Maxine, alongside Mathew Horne as Terry and Nina Wadia as Heather. The series also stars Jai Hollis as Leslie, Saskia Chana as Claire, Jessie Mae Alonzo as Amber, Vahid Gold as Rudy and Nathan Foad as Rowan.

“Making Newark, Newark is my wildest dream come true. If I could go back in time and tell my teenage self anything, I’d look him straight in his chubby little face and I’d say “Growing up different in this town might not be easy, but one day they’re gonna let you make a TV show about it. Also, learn to breathe through your nose.” I’d like to thank Balloon Entertainment, UKTV and our phenomenal cast and crew – I think we might be making something a bit special.” – Creator and writer Nathan Foad

Newark, Newark is set in the small working class market town in the East Midlands and follows pugnacious chip shop manager and exhausted matriarch, Maxine, as she tries to ride out her divorce and find someone who actually lights her fire. However, it’s easier said than done with her big-mouthed, soft-bellied, son, Leslie dramatically coming out as gay to the surprise of no one and her dullard ex-husband, Terry, trying ever more desperately to win her back.

With family and love at its core, the comedy captures the goofy, sticky oddness of long English summers and the joyous, comforting and somewhat ridiculous things that go on in a small town.

“We are so excited to add this brilliant new comedy to our slate of UKTV Original scripted shows on Gold. The characters in Newark, Newark are so expertly written, and the cast is excellent. I can’t wait to watch!” – Gerald Casey

Newark, Newark will air on Gold in early 2022.