Shaun the Sheep stars in BBC One’s Christmas idents

Not baaaa-humbug this year….

“Having seen the ‘same old, same old’ schedules for Christmas on BBC One, this is probably going to be the most interesting thing, other than the Shaun the Sheep special.” – TV Critic Queenie los Truchá

World-leading animation studio Aardman has created three new exclusive idents for BBC One this Christmas. The Beeb has a long-standing relationship with Aardman and they have created three, special festive scenes that will be seen on screens across the festive period the corporation notes.

Unveiled to the nation on the channel this coming Saturday 4th December and produced in collaboration with BBC Creative, the beautifully-crafted scenes are based around a Christmas tree at different times of the day; morning, evening and night.

The scenes star some favourites from Shaun the Sheep including Bitzer, The Farmer and the Flock and incorporate some of the slapstick humour that the series is famous for.

The idents have been made to coincide with the half-hour special that will be shown on BBC One this Christmas. Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas sees the return of Shaun, Timmy and the Flock – as well as some new characters − for a mischief-filled festive caper set to become an instant Christmas classic.