Paris Hilton’s journey to the altar comes to hayu

This December, the new wedding docuseries Paris in Love will be available to stream in the UK and Ireland exclusively on hayu from December 3.

The 13-part series follows Paris Hilton’s journey to the altar and gives viewers a front row seat to the three-day wedding extravaganza, with new episodes dropping every Friday. In Paris in Love, the international influencer, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and global DJ phenom is finally ready to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum.

The wedding docuseries gives fans direct access to an authentically real side of Paris that only her closest friends and family have so far seen, all while navigating and balancing the struggles of adulthood, including a demanding work schedule and plans for her future.

In the midst of the preparation and planning for quite possibly the hottest wedding of the year (no pressure), Paris will rely on members of the famed Hilton family for guidance and support. Paris’s mother Kathy Hilton, of recent “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame and her socialite turned entrepreneur sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild will support her as she experiences a rollercoaster of very real emotions including pre-wedding jitters.

The docuseries will follow all the major milestones and highlights in planning a wedding – bridal dress shopping, a crazy, fun joint-bachelorette party, and plus every other seemingly important, not to be missed, detail that goes into planning the most high-profile party of the year.

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures and Slivington Manor Entertainment, Paris in Love, comes to viewers exclusively via hayu from December 3.