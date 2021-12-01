Nigel Harman leads the cast of The Da Vinci Code

Nigel Harman is best known to TV viewers as Dennis Rickman in EastEnders from 2003 to 2005.

The full cast joining award-winning Nigel Harman as Robert Langdon, in the World Premiere of the first-ever stage adaptation of Dan Brown’s international phenomenon, The Da Vinci Code was announced today.

Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules features as Sir Leigh Teabing and newcomer Hannah Rose Caton as Sophie Neveu. Others lined up to appear include Basienka Blake (Vernet), Alasdair Buchan (Remy) Alpha Kargbo (Fache), Joshua Lacy (Silas), Leigh Lothian (Colette/Sophie understudy) Andrew Lewis (Sauniere) and Debra Michaels (Sandrine/Grandmother).

“We have a truly stellar cast and creative team bringing The Da Vinci Code to life on stage for the first time, and with Dan Brown’s full endorsement of the show and the talented director Luke Sheppard at the helm, we’re confident that we’ll please devoted fans as well as newcomers to this magnificent story.” – Producer Simon Friend

The tour begins at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on 10 January and goes on to Nottingham, Sheffield, Bath, Plymouth, Clywd, Coventry, Hull, Wolverhampton, Brighton, Cheltenham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Newcastle.

It then travels to Southampton, Richmond, Woking, Leicester, Norwich, York, Shrewsbury, Dartford, Birmingham, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Aberdeen, Salford, Leeds, Malvern, Belfast, Guildford, Northampton, Swindon, Liverpool and Bradford where it runs until 12 November 2022.

“I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story. The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show.” – Dan Brown

Nigel Harman played Dennis Rickman in EastEnders for three years in the 2000s. Dennis was the illegitimate son of Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) who had been from 1978 to 1989 the landlord of The Queen Vic pub and a small-time crook. During his time in Walford he later married his ‘sister by adoption’ Sharon (Letitia Dean) and along with the Mitchell clan sought revenge for the death of dad Den (in February 2005) when the perpetrator Chrissie (Tracy-Ann Oberman) was exposed. Dennis departed the soap in December 2005 when the character was fatally stabbed at the start of the New Year Fireworks.

Nigel’s other TV work includes Downton Abbey, Miss Marple – The Mirror Crack’d, Hotel Babylon, Lark Rise to Candleford and City of Vice. His theatre credits include Glengarry Glen Ross, I Can’t Sing at the Palladium, Shrek – The Musical at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane (for which he won an Olivier Award), Three Days of Rain co-starring with James McAvoy, True West at Sheffield Crucible, Guys and Dolls at the Donmar and Piccadilly Theatres, Mamma Mia in the West End, Damn Yankees at the Adelphi and The Who’s Tommy at the Shaftesbury.

Nigel’s film work includes Patience, Telstar and Blood Diamond. Nigel also directed Big Fish at the Other Palace, starring Kelsey Grammar and a UK tour of Shrek the Musical.

Danny John-Jules is probably best known for his role as Cat in Red Dwarf and has appeared in every episode of the 13 series. He also made the character of Dwayne Myers in BBC’s hit series, Death in Paradise, his own. H annah Rose Caton makes her UK theatre debut in The Da Vinci Code. Her TV and films include: The Falling, Last Knights and Wizards vs Aliens.

The Da Vinci Code is described as follows: The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu, attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history. In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

(Nigel Harman and Danny John-Jules will be performing the roles of Langdon and Teabing up to and including Newcastle. Danny will be performing in Southampton and Nigel will commence the tour again from Leeds to Swindon. Other dates and cast are to be announced.)