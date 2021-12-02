Corrie’s Beverley Callard joins cast of Newark, Newark

Corrie icon Callard is the latest name announced for the Gold show.

Beverley Callard, who has also starred in BBC Three sitcom Three Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, is set to star as Pauline in Gold’s recently announced comedy, Newark, Newark.

The show also stars Morgana Robinson (The Windsors) as Maxine, who is Pauline’s daughter, Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey) as Terry and Nina Wadia (The Sandman) as Heather. Plus, Jai Hollis (Ruth & Safiya) as Leslie, Saskia Chana (The Bisexual) as Claire, Jessie Mae Alonzo (Little Joe) as Amber, Vahid Gold (Emerald City) as Rudy and Bo Poraj (Miranda) as Dariusz.

The three-part series is set in the small working class market town in the East Midlands and follows pugnacious chip shop manager and exhausted matriarch, Maxine, as she tries to ride out her divorce and find someone who actually lights her fire.

However, it’s easier said than done with her big-mouthed, soft-bellied, son, Leslie dramatically coming out as gay to the surprise of no one and her dullard ex-husband, Terry, trying ever more desperately to win her back.

The series is produced by Balloon Entertainment and is currently in production, it will air on Gold in early 2022. Newark, Newark is created and written by Nathan Foad. Beverley has had several stints as Liz McDonald in Coronation Street since 1989, the character is best known for her stormy relationship with Jim McDonald (Charles Lawson) and for her many years in charge of the Rovers. She decided to leave Corrie in 2019 after stage success in The Thunder Girls, a comedy play about four 50-plus women.

Earlier this year she featured in her own ITV series alongside radio presenter Jordan North.

Gold: Sky 110(HD)/ 810, Virgin 120/124(HD), TalkTalk 310 On demand on Sky, Now TV and TalkTalk