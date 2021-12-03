Lee Ridley gets ITV Christmas special

The Britain’s Got Talent winner is back on telly screens this festive season.

“I’m so excited to have a Christmas special, especially as its on Christmas Eve. Obviously, I’ve watched other people’s Christmas specials in the past, so to have one myself blows my mind a little bit!” – Lee Ridley

In this special festive show comedian Lee Ridley – aka Lost Voice Guy – will be bringing us all some Christmas cheer in his own inimitable style in front of a live audience. He will also be inviting some of the nation’s favourite comedians to join him in celebrating this wonderfully jolly and joyous start to Christmas by bringing sack-loads of festive cheer – and possibly a mince pie or two – into the nation’s living rooms.

Joining Lee for his evening of festive fun are some of the UK’s best-loved comedians including Joel Dommett, Omid Djalili, Rosie Jones and the Father Christmas of comedy Bill Bailey.

“I’m looking forward to getting everyone ready for Santa by being funny and a bit cheeky with my best comedy friends. I think my Mam would disown me if we didn’t all watch it together on Christmas Eve, so I can’t wait for that family get together as well! I really hope everyone enjoys my show!” – Lee Ridley

Christmas Comedy Club with Lost Voice Guy will air this Christmas on ITV.