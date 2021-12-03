Broadcasting ITV

Lee Ridley gets ITV Christmas special

December 3, 2021
Mike Watkins
The Britain’s Got Talent winner is back on telly screens this festive season.

“I’m so excited to have a Christmas special, especially as its on Christmas Eve. Obviously, I’ve watched other people’s Christmas specials in the past, so to have one myself blows my mind a little bit!” – Lee Ridley

In this special festive show comedian Lee Ridley  – aka Lost Voice Guy – will be bringing us all some Christmas cheer in his own inimitable style in front of a live audience. He will also be inviting some of the nation’s favourite comedians to join him in celebrating this wonderfully jolly and joyous start to Christmas by bringing sack-loads of festive cheer – and possibly a mince pie or two – into the nation’s living rooms.

Joining Lee for his evening of festive fun are some of the UK’s best-loved comedians including Joel Dommett, Omid Djalili, Rosie Jones and the Father Christmas of comedy Bill Bailey.

“I’m looking forward to getting everyone ready for Santa by being funny and a bit cheeky with my best comedy friends. I think my Mam would disown me if we didn’t all watch it together on Christmas Eve, so I can’t wait for that family get together as well! I really hope everyone enjoys my show!” – Lee Ridley

Christmas Comedy Club with Lost Voice Guy will air this Christmas on ITV.

