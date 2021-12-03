Taskmaster offers up ‘New Year Treat’ for Channel 4

More Taskmaster for Channel 4.

Feeling in a particularly festive mood, the almighty Taskmaster Greg Davies has once again gathered five famous faces from radically different specialities for another standalone special on Channel 4 with ‘Taskmaster’s New Year Treat’.

Set to air over the festive season, the formidable Taskmasterwill put these celebrity guests through their paces in a series of ludicrous challenges supervised by his devoted sidekick, assistant, and stats keeper Little Alex Horne.

The well-known contestants hoping to impress are broadcaster and journalist Adrian Chiles (BBC Radio 5 Live), television and radio presenter Claudia Winkleman (Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One), double Paralympic, World & European 100m Champion Jonnie Peacock MBE (Jonnie’s Blade Camp, Channel 4), rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and TV personality Lady Leshurr (Don’t Hate the Playaz, ITV 2), and lawyer, businesswoman, campaigner and Ex Cabinet Minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi (Have I Got News for You, BBC One), who will each compete for a chance to win a coveted Taskmastertrophy in the most ridiculous game show on television.

Transmission details will be released by Channel 4 shortly.