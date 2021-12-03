Sophie Raworth to present Sunday Morning

The BBC News face will be the ‘interim presenter’ for the slot currently occupied by Andrew Marr.

Sophie Raworth will present BBC One’s flagship Sunday morning show, currently The Andrew Marr Show, on an interim basis from January. The programme will temporarily be titled Sunday Morning.

Marr announced on social media in November he was leaving the Beeb after 21 years, and 16 doing the Sunday morning political programme which he took over from the late Sir David Frost. He will present programming on Classic FM, LBC as well as contribute to publications including New Statesman magazine.

“After 21 years, I have decided to move on from the BBC,” said Marr in a statement posted to Twitter. “l leave behind many happy memories and wonderful colleagues. But from the New Year I am moving to Global to write and present political and cultural shows, and to write for newspapers.”

“I think British politics and public life are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I’ve said, I am keen to get my own voice back. I have been doing the Andrew Marr show every Sunday morning for 16 years now and that is probably more than enough time for anybody!” – Andrew Marr

Sophie will start her stint on 9 January. She will present the programme for a short period, during which time the BBC will carry out the recruitment process for a permanent presenter. The programme will then relaunch with a new presenter, title and a new look.

Andrew Marr will host his last political show on 19 December.