Swift Gifts launched by Bacardi

The family-owned spirits company launches limited-edition gift boxes…

Bacardi is offering to take the stress out of last-minute present hunting this Christmas, with the launch of ‘Swift Gifts’ that can be delivered directly to the door in less than 60 minutes.

“Once upon a time, gifting drinks at Christmas meant turning up with a bottle of wine, but those traditions are changing and now more and more people are choosing fantastic premium spirits for their festive gifts. By partnering with a speedy delivery app, we’re excited to be making it super quick and convenient to gift our beautiful spirits this year – treating loved-ones just got easier than ever.” – Richard Cullen, Digital Transformation & Innovation Director at Bacardi

The family-owned spirits company has partnered with rapid delivery service, Weezy, to offer three limited-edition premium spirit gift boxes, ready for delivery in under an hour in three UK cities: London, Manchester and Bristol.

Available now, and ranging from £20 to £45, the new BACARDÍ rum, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin and GREY GOOSE vodka gifts make the last-minute dash to the shops while en route to a seasonal soiree, a thing of the past.

Each gift box features a QR code linking to a collection of cocktail recipes that are guaranteed to impress friends and family, as the trend for at-home mixology continues to boom. Shoppers can easily add all the ingredients – from garnishes to premium mixers – to their order, thanks to the app’s shelf function which puts everything needed for a particular cocktail, in one place.

The partnership comes as Brits embrace a festive season like no other, with 40%* planning to host at home this season and with loved ones set to come together and celebrate the Christmas that they didn’t have last year. With almost one quarter of Brits saying Christmas cocktails are a new tradition they’ll be enjoying this year*, Bacardi makes it easier than ever to arrive on time and equipped with the perfect gift.

The ‘Swift Gifts’ are available on the Weezy app. The new Bacardi gifts are 100% Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified, following the recent announcement from Bacardi that this holiday season its range of gift packs will contain 50% less plastic than last year. This is a giant step towards Bacardi achieving its 2023 goal of removing 100% of all single-use plastic from its gift packs and point-of-sale materials, and the company’s 2030 goal of being 100% plastic free.

*Bacardi Holiday Trends Survey 2021, conducted September 2021 with 1036 UK respondents.

Always drink responsibly: Drinkaware.co.uk