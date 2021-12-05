Telly highlights from Piers Morgan to a universe-spanning adventure

Telly Today choices for December 5th…

Channel 4

The drama based on the best-selling novel Close To Me by author Amanda Reynolds continues.

In this, the fifth episode, Jo’s (Connie Nielsen) lost year is replayed from Rob’s (Christopher Eccleston) point of view, revealing events she can’t remember, and secrets she never knew. Struggling to get through to Jo as she falls into a depression following her son Finn’s (Tom Taylor) departure for university.

Rob finds himself beset from all sides, with his business also failing. Ultimatums fly at a big charity event organised by Jo, but is it too late for Rob?

Close To Me, 9 pm

ITV

It’s the end of a television era this evening, love him or hate him or love to hate him, it’s Piers Morgan’s final time hosting his Life Stories chat show.

For his swansong on ITV Piers is joined by Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, who will be stepping into the Life Stories host role for forthcoming episodes.

In a powerful and emotional interview, Kate reveals the latest on husband Derek’s battle to recover from the impact of Covid. As Britain’s worst affected surviving Covid patient Derek spent months in hospital and still needs round the clock care, and Kate opens up about the devastating effects on her and her family.

Piers also looks back at the most memorable moments from Kate’s 23 years on breakfast TV, starting with GMTV through Daybreak to GMB. They reflect on the day she slept through six alarm calls to her encounters with world leaders to her unique role in the coverage of Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, 8 pm

BBC

In the final epic chapter in the story of the Flux, all hope is lost for The Doctor and her band of merry, and not so merry, warriors of time travel.

The forces of darkness are in control. But when the monsters have won, who can you count upon to save the universe? A universe-spanning adventure in space and time starring Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and John Bishop.

Doctor Who: Flux, 6.20 pm

Sky Crime

In 2005, John Wayne Glover – the infamous Granny Killer – committed suicide while in prison for the sadistic murders of six elderly women in Sydney’s affluent neighbourhood, Mosman. But just before he died, Glover left a cryptic sketched confession: there were nine more murders to be solved – a shocking tally that if true would make him Australia’s most prolific serial killer.

In a double bill special, investigative Journalist Caroline Overington joins a former FBI Profiler and an original member of the team that put Glover away Kris Illingsworth, as they re-open the Granny Killer files to solve those nine murders and find answers to a host of heinous crimes linked to Glover.

The Granny Killer, 9 pm