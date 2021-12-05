The most common Christmas mishaps…

Research has found nearly three-quarters of those asked have had a Christmas blunder.

And things like knocking over the Christmas tree, getting too tipsy and being caught cheating at Scrabble are all in the top 40 list. Other awkward moments include being caught pulling faces behind auntie’s back and not realising your mother-in-law was in earshot when they moaned about her interfering.

In fact, the survey found that Christmas mishaps are so common, one in three believe getting through the festive period without at least one blunder would be a true Christmas miracle. As a result, 64 per cent suspect people tend to filter their festive period, only putting the ‘good parts’ of Christmas on social media so their family life appears more perfect.

But six in 10 would rather have a ‘real and authentic’ festive experience than getting too caught up trying to make everything perfect. Tina Warner-Keogh, co-founder of Warner’s Distillery, which commissioned the research, said:

“There’s nothing more real than when things don’t go quite to plan at Christmas. So, what’s not to love if the dog eats the turkey (that happened) or if the Christmas pudding set the tablecloth on fire (that also happened). It’s all real, authentic festive family fun. In a world where reality is increasingly filtered to keep up appearances, a real and authentic Christmas – mishaps and all – makes the festive season much more memorable.”

The study also found a quarter of adults have left the price tags on gifts, and 22 per cent ran out of wrapping paper. Another 12 per cent admitted to blazing their way through two-thirds of a tub of Quality Street by themselves – only leaving the worst ones for others.

And just 23 per cent reckon they have completely ‘mastered’ how to manage Christmas – and get through with no blunders at all. More than half (53 per cent) of respondents polled via OnePoll would go as far as to admit they feel relieved when the season of goodwill is finally over.

THE TOP 10 CHRISTMAS BLUNDERS

1. Leaving prices on gifts

2. Running out of wrapping paper

3. Forgotten to send cards before the cut off postal dates

4. Not getting someone something who made an effort to get you something

5. Getting drunk on Christmas Eve and being hungover in bed

6. Christmas tree fell over/ was knocked over

7. Getting tipsy on the day in front of relatives

8. Sending a present in the post and it not arriving

9. Forgot to put on your ‘happy and surprised’ face when opening a gift you didn’t like

10. Forgotten a key element of the Christmas dinner

