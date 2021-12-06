EastEnders to explore male breast cancer as Stuart Highway receives diagnosis

Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) received the devastating news that he has breast cancer in tonight’s episode.

“I feel honoured to be trusted with such an important storyline. We’ll see Stuart really struggle with the fact he has cancer, and to learn that it’s breast cancer is really difficult for him to understand. “I hope by shedding a light on male breast cancer, more men will be aware of it and seek out a doctor if they notice anything wrong.” – Ricky Champ

Viewers have recently seen Stuart distracted by a rash on his chest, including being reluctant to remove his top on a visit to the gymnasium. He saw a doctor about the complaint and was sent for a biopsy after a lump was discerned in the area.

With further testing now having taken place, Stuart was diagnosed with male breast cancer in tonight’s episode (Monday, 6th December) of the soap. Over the next few months, he will face challenges as he battles with his diagnosis and opening up to his wife Rainie.

Macmillan Cancer Support will continue to advise EastEnders as the story unfolds to ensure a realistic cancer experience is portrayed.

“It’s brilliant to see EastEnders release this very important and poignant storyline. We hope it encourages people to become more aware of the signs of breast cancer, regularly check their own chests and reach out for help if needed. “Macmillan is here to offer advice and support to anyone impacted by the storyline and we encourage anyone experiencing signs or symptoms of cancer to visit their GP.” – Dany Bell, Strategic Advisor for Treatment, Medicines, Genomics at Macmillan Cancer Support

Breast cancer in men is very rare, but around 350 men are diagnosed with the disease every year in the UK. The perception of breast cancer as a ‘women’s disease’ means that men often struggle to comprehend their diagnosis.

Further information is available on Macmillan’s website. Their support line is available seven days a week from 8am-8pm on 0808 808 00 00.