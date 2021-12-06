Best on the Box Highlights

Jimmy Doherty, Matt Tebbutt, Briony Williams and Kate Quilton unwrap more food

December 6, 2021
Doug Lambert
No Comments
Best on the Box choice for December 6th…

Thoughts of festive foods…

It’s that time of year again and the Food Unwrapped team unwrap some fascinating facts behind some of our favourite festive food.

Matt Tebbutt is in Portugal, wondering how long an unfinished bottle of port stays drinkable for, from one Christmas to the next. Jimmy Doherty finds out why red cabbage is so Christmas. Briony May Williams travels to Germany to uncover the secret to a perfect stollen.

Kate Quilton tries out some inventive glazes to add some wham-bam to your seasonal ham. And Briony uncovers an ingenious invention that might just help with any national shortage of pigs in blankets.

Food Unwrapped, Channel 4, 8 pm

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights On this Day

On this Day 1972: 100,000th Reliant Regal drives off the production line

December 6, 2021
ATV Reports
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Monday 6th December

December 6, 2021
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

This week in Pobol y Cwm and Rownd a Rownd

December 5, 2021
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

This week in River City Susan Boyle saves the day

December 5, 2021
Shaun Linden