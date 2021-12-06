Jimmy Doherty, Matt Tebbutt, Briony Williams and Kate Quilton unwrap more food

Best on the Box choice for December 6th…

Thoughts of festive foods…

It’s that time of year again and the Food Unwrapped team unwrap some fascinating facts behind some of our favourite festive food.

Matt Tebbutt is in Portugal, wondering how long an unfinished bottle of port stays drinkable for, from one Christmas to the next. Jimmy Doherty finds out why red cabbage is so Christmas. Briony May Williams travels to Germany to uncover the secret to a perfect stollen.

Kate Quilton tries out some inventive glazes to add some wham-bam to your seasonal ham. And Briony uncovers an ingenious invention that might just help with any national shortage of pigs in blankets.

Food Unwrapped, Channel 4, 8 pm