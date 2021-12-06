BBC reveal details of Eve of the Daleks

The show returns for a festive offering on BBC One.

Following the explosive series finale of Doctor Who: Flux, The Thirteenth Doctor – Jodie Whittaker – and friends Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop), will kick-start 2022 with an action-packed spectacular episode set to air on BBC One on New Year’s Day.

Chris Chibnall, Showrunner, says:

“We all need a little romance in our lives around New Year. Less so, Daleks. But Aisling Bea and Adjani Salmon’s characters will have to deal with both in a New Year’s Eve from hell. Together with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, it’ll hopefully prove the perfect New Year’s Day tonic.”

Eve of the Daleks will also feature guest stars Aisling Bea, Adjani Salmon and Pauline McLynn. Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they find themselves joining forces with the Doctor, Dan and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.

The trailer for the special, which aired following the series thirteen finale, finds the cast trapped in ELF storage and stuck in a terrifying time loop with the Daleks. Will the gang manage to avoid extermination and escape the storage facility in time to see out New Year’s Day?

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks, BBC One, New Year’s Day 2022.