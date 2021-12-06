Kadeena Cox second to depart I’m A Celeb 2021

The latest campmate has departed the Welsh castle walls.

“There was a sense of inevitability about Arlene going, and it was probably the right time for her to depart. She seemed to throw everything into her unlikely friendship with Naughty and, while everything pointed to an early exit, you have got to respect Arlene’s determination to put herself through the I’m A Celeb experience, aged 78.” – William Hill spokesperson Ruper Adams

The renowned choreographer, who was first to leave the castle, said the experience was “something in her life she never imagined doing and something extraordinary,” while dedicating her time there to her Granddaughter.

Following first out from public votes yesterday, Arlene Phillips, tonight the second I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 contestant departed the show. Paralympian Kadeena Cox said farewell to her fellow campmates. She was in named along with former BBC Breakfast personality, Louise Minchin as the possible star to depart.

In the highlights, Ant and Dec introduced the past 24 hours which included the campmates learning they’d be taking part in a wi-fi themed challenge to win each other’s letters from home. In the end, only David and Adam learned they wouldn’t receive their letters. In the evening the campmates who’d won their letters had them delivered.

Ahead of the vote-off, (as screened live on Sunday) highlights showed Arlene noting: “I’d really like it to be me. I have had the most extraordinary time, but I’m ready to go home and I’m not sure everyone else is quite.” When her name was read out she said: “I love you all but I’m so happy.” She added: “My time is done! I’m walking on air.”

Speaking to Ant and Dec Kadeena spoke about doing the show to promote that those with disabilities can ‘do it’ too.

“I just wanted to test myself you know… I needed to push the boundaries, you can do it with sport so why not with creepie crawlies. I thought I’d go in there.. I thought it would be a lot easier than what it was.” – Kadeena Cox

On who she’d like to see win she named ‘mum’ of the camp Louise Minchin.

I’m a Celebrity continues tomorrow at 9 pm on ITV (STV/UTV)