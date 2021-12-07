Strictly judges get into Christmas mood

Strictly Come Dancing returns to the Ballroom for an all-star Christmas special, as six Strictly stars take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champions 2021.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show wouldn’t be complete without the festive foursome on the judging panel. The Christmas special will start with a sensational group routine featuring the celebrities and their professional partners, alongside the Strictly pros.

And, as well as dancing, there’s plenty of music, with two very special performances from Jamie Cullum and Gary Barlow. To get in the mood for the festive offering Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse ponder the sprit of Christmas…

Shirley Ballas, How early do you get into the festive spirit?

I would say around October, that’s when I start getting organised with my gifts. Right now I’ve got my wine, chocolates and everything all ready to go. I like to be super early – my trees are up already!

What are the Christmas traditions in your household? How will you be spending Christmas Day this year?

We like to watch The Sound Of Music every year, I know all the lines and all the songs! We have a little rest in the morning and then mum and I get up and have a coffee and catch up. For dinner it will be my mum, myself, Danny and my little dog Charlie – we always set a place for my brother. After dinner we have a drink and play some games, but if my son was here we’d normally have a sing-song.

Are you looking forward to the return of the Strictly Christmas special? Why do you think it’s become such a staple in the Christmas Day schedule?

I am! I think people love to sit down with a glass of wine on Christmas Day, after eating too much Christmas pudding, and watch the magic that Strictly is. They know that this is the final bit of Strictly they’re going to get before it starts again the following year.

Craig Revel Horwood, How early do you get into the festive spirit?

The first of December is when I start feeling all warm and fuzzy.

What are the Christmas traditions in your household? How will you be spending Christmas Day this year?



Traditional proper Christmas menu, the Queen’s Speech and naturally Strictly then more wine and games. [This year] I’ll be in rented accommodation by the sea near Southampton due to working in Panto at the Mayflower Theatre as we only get Christmas Day off!

Are you looking forward to the return of the Strictly Christmas special?

Yes, I just love the whole festive sparkle it brings, it’s so joyful and you’re able to forget all your problems.

Why do you think it’s become such a staple in the Christmas Day schedule?

It’s on just at the right time, your Christmas lunch is settled and you can get together as a family and spread even more Christmas cheer!

Motsi Mabuse, How early do you get into the festive spirit?

Right around September, which I guess is pretty early! This year I bought my decorations in November!

What are the Christmas traditions in your household? How will you be spending Christmas Day this year?

Last year we had a very intimate Christmas with just the 3 of us, but usually we cook together, eat together, laugh together, play games…and just be a family! This year the whole family will be in South Africa for Christmas at my parents’ house, and we’ll just be catching up!

Are you looking forward to the return of the Strictly Christmas special?



I am so looking forward to the return of the Strictly Christmas special, because I really like that part of after we know the winner, to have a last goodbye before the next season.

Anton Du Beke, How early do you get into the festive spirit?

I start thinking about it the moment Guy Fawkes is over, then it’s full steam ahead for Christmas. We get Christmas trees at the beginning of December so that’s when we start gearing up!

What are the Christmas traditions in your household?

We love a very traditional Christmas – we always have stockings – well I say that, it used to be stockings when we were younger but now it’s turned into pillow cases – it will be duvet covers in the next few years because of how big things are now! But we’ve just had lovely Christmas stockings sent to us which have been embroidered with the children’s names, so they look amazing.

We’ll get the legend of Father Christmas going soon with the children and we’ll have mince pies by the chimney; turkey with all the trimmings – we’ll do it all. And this year we have a piano and we have a Christmas song book which we are going to learn how to play Christmas songs in the house – so that will become our new Christmas tradition. Oh and Christmas movies too, we always have the musical Scrooge on Christmas Eve, it’s the old one from the 70’s with Albert Finney – it has the best tunes.

How will you be spending Christmas Day this year?

At home because it’s my one day off because I’m in Panto at Richmond Theatre playing Buttons. So it will be a lovely day spent with the children and Hannah – I can’t wait.

Are you looking forward to the return of the Strictly Christmas special?

I LOVE the Christmas special – it’s marvellous, the songs are great and the costumes are amazing. I’m slightly disappointed that I’m judging as I’d love to be dancing in it because I love it so much. And, you can’t get voted off, that’s what I love about it most! I’m looking forward to judging in it though and dressing up, I don’t know what costume I’m going to be in yet but it will be something fabulous.

Why do you think it’s become such a staple in the Christmas Day schedule?

Everyone loves Strictly! It’s the most wonderful thing on telly – the Christmas special has become a tradition in itself.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day at 5.10 pm