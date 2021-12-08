Sky want viewers to ‘sing’ for Christmas

Get ready to sing your heart out this festive season with the characters from the much-loved family film Sing, who take centre stage in Sky’s 2021 Christmas advert.

The promo, which airs in the UK from today (Wednesday 8th December), sees the return of some favourite Sing characters, as well as a sneak peek at some new and reimagined ones. Sing 2 will be coming to UK cinemas in January 2022, and on Sky Store and Sky Cinema later in the year.

Lyssa McGowan, Chief Consumer Officer at Sky UK, said:

“Bringing families together through world class entertainment and world class products is in the Sky DNA. Telling a Christmas story with the Sing characters this year brings that to life in a heart-warming and festive way that you can’t resist singing along to.”

The trailer sees the lead character Angie leave work and attempt to rush home to watch the Moon Theatre Christmas special with her family, only to be hit by car trouble. As the snow falls, and her family gives up hope of her making it back in time, Angie appears on the family’s Sky Glass, singing Darlene Love’s Christmas (Baby please come home) alongside Rosita (Reece Witherspoon), Johnny (Taron Egerton), Ash (Scarlett Johansson), Gunter (Nick Kroll) and Meena (Tori Kelly).

The 360 integrated Christmas campaign runs in tandem with Comcast in the states, as well as Sky in Italy, Germany, Austria, and the Republic of Ireland. Sky has also agreed partnerships with C-screens, Virgin Radio and The O2, and an augmented reality Christmas card experience, where punters can create great shareable animated GIF cards featuring the Sing characters, is available at seven of Sky’s UK retail stores.

This Christmas, Sky is also giving families a festive gift with Sing, available to download or stream from Sky Store, completely free, between 8th-31st December.