Glasgow’s Kelvin Hall TV studio to be operated by BBC Studioworks

BBC Studioworks, a commercial subsidiary of the BBC which provides studios and post production services to the TV industry, is to operate the new TV studio at Kelvin Hall in Glasgow.

The move marks stage one of BBC Studioworks’ ambitions to open additional studios across the UK, and is in direct response to growing demand to make more TV shows in Scotland. The studio will be a catalyst to fuel the growth of the sector, boost local jobs and support the development of a skilled and diverse Scottish workforce.

“Glasgow is a key creative hub, laying the foundations for our expansion outside London. Kelvin Hall provides much needed purpose-built studio space in Scotland, meeting growing demand from broadcasters, production companies and SVODs alike to produce there. Drawing on our decades of expertise and unrivalled customer service, we will help grow the local workforce to deliver more local productions and support the continued development of sector-specific skills in Scotland.” – Andrew Moultrie, CEO, BBC Studioworks

The 10,500 sq. ft studio, co-funded by the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council, will open in autumn 2022 and will house a wide array of entertainment shows across multiple genres. The facility will be multi-camera, offering state-of-the-art gallery suites and ancillary areas including dressing rooms, a green room and offices to meet the needs of production.

The location of Kelvin Hall, right in the heart of Glasgow’s West End, is the ideal destination for studio audiences, production crew and on-screen talent who can enjoy the vibrant culinary hub and the many entertainment and cultural hotspots the city has to offer.

Sustainability is core to BBC Studioworks and being able to reuse an existing building was key to the appeal of operating the facility. The studio will also use 100% renewable energy and has been designed for LED lighting.

The BBC have their Scotland base on the south side of the River Clyde, which produces Scottish programming as well as some network offerings. STV closed their Cowcaddens major studio centre in 2006 when it was believed major studio production was a thing of the past, however it has proved to be a much-sought-after facility in the city in recent years. STV is now based also on the quayside of the Clyde with a small operation and no network studio facilities, since leaving the city centre.

Kelvin Hall opened in 1918 as an exhibition and entertainment centre. Much of it has remained unused for many years, with the front of the building looking neglected. However, the site has remained in use over the years and continues to house an extension holding a division of The National Library, a Sports Centre and services from The University of Glasgow.