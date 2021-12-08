…and the top pub to visit afterwards.

There really is no place like London in Winter – from shopping under amazing Christmas lights to ice rinks, carol singing and special showings of your favourite festive films. Our capital city has everything you could possibly need to get even the biggest Scrooge in the Christmas spirit.

Spending all day feeling festive and having fun can really leave you gasping for a drink and a bite to eat and there’s nothing better than some delicious, hearty pub food and your choice of drinks in cosy, welcoming surroundings…

So here are the top six things to do in London this winter, along with the perfect Greene King central London pub to visit:

Christmas Lights, Carnaby Street

This year the famous Carnaby Street lights feature over 300 sparkling butterflies creating a kaleidoscope of colour above shoppers’ heads. It’s in partnership with charity, Choose Love, which has a pop-up shop selling limited edition goodies and a stream of celebrity guests popping in. After the retail therapy, let Greene King nourish the soul with delicious food and drinks at Shakespeare’s Head. This 1735 pub has genuine connections to the Bard, having been owned by Thomas and John Shakespeare who were distant cousins of the playwright. A life size bust appears to be watching what’s going on in the streets below and on close inspection guests will see a hand missing. This was due to a bomb blast nearby in WW1.

Ice Skating, Natural History Museum

Calling all wannabe Torvill and Deans! Head down to the Natural History Museum this winter to show off your moves on the ice (Bambis are also welcome). After 16 years of skating, the Natural History Museum has decided that this will be the final year so skaters need to visit whilst they can. Finish off the experience with a warm welcome and classic pub food at the Hoop & Toy. This stunning building has a traditional, friendly ambience and is the oldest established pub in Knightsbridge, dating all the way back to 1760. The pub has hosted both royalty and celebs alike with famous guests such as Lord Rothschild and George III to name a few stepping through the doors.

Catch a film, Luna Winter Cinema, Kensington Palace

Catch a festive classic on the big screen at the Luna Winter Cinema at Kensington Palace this December. With the likes of Love Actually, It’s a Wonderful Life and Elf to be played on evenings throughout December, it’s set to be a feel-good festive extravaganza. Pop down to the Prince of Wales on Drury Lane for some freshly-cooked pub food before you cosy up with your favourite film. This pub also has a rich history; established in 1852 it was originally a potato warehouse and named after Queen Victoria’s son, Edward VII. Now it’s a cosy, welcoming, classic pub. The perfect December date night!

Winter Wonderland, Hyde Park

Everyone knows the Holy Grail of festivities is Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. So, after you’ve paid a visit, why not nip into the Paxtons Head for some quintessentially British pub grub. The venue, built around 1632, features classic Victorian architecture including original oak panels, etched mirrors, and extensive glass work, the pub’s name is also reference to Joseph Paxton who designed the original Crystal Palace. Located alongside the south end of Hyde Park, the pub’s beautiful exterior and its traditional charm make this grade II listed building iconic amongst London pubs and a must visit for Christmas.

Carol Singing, Trafalgar Square

Nothing beats getting friends and family together to watch, or for the rising stars out there to join in with, all the classic Christmas carols. Plus, you can’t miss the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree in all its 20-metre glory. Let Greene King help make the event super special with two super cosy pubs nearby. Pay homage to Britain’s best-known detective at the Sherlock Holmes or opt for a more quaint, yet vibrant atmosphere at the Garrick Arms.

Southbank and Borough Markets

Finally, no list would be complete without a Christmas market. The one at Southbank is appearing in multiple top 10 lists for the best in the capital. What’s more it’s just a hop, step and a jump away from Borough Market which is having a festive make over this year. Then, waiting to welcome you with open arms is one of London’s oldest pubs, The Anchor – Bankside, only a four minute walk away. Since opening its doors in 1615, this waterside pub began its life as a brewery room serving countless ales, and soon became popular amongst river pirates. However, now it attracts a much friendlier crowd who come to admire its antiquity, intricate decoration, and great food.