Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures premieres on POP

Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures arrives later this month.

Autobots, roll out! Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures concludes with an epic two-part special series finale, which will premiere exclusively on the UK’s much-loved kids TV channel POP on Saturday 18th December 2021.

Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures sees the return of Megatron-X, who has plans to take over not only our universe but all of the multi-verse! He has recruited Decepticons from every corner of the multi-verse and is coming directly for Bumblebee and the Autobots. However, Megatron X doesn’t realize that when he came to our universe, a few stowaways… the last remaining Dinobots… came through with him to stop his destruction and restore peace to not only their world, but all worlds.

When the entire planet of Cybertron becomes frozen in time, it’s up to Grimlock and his new Dinobot friends to save everyone in Part One, ‘The Immobilizers’.

In Part Two, ‘The Perfect Decepticon’, the peace treaty between the Autobots and Decepticons is put to the test when a new threat arrives, bringing a war from another reality. The exciting two-part finale of Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures will premiere on POP on Saturday 18th December 2021 at 9am and 4pm. It will also be repeated at the same times on Sunday 26th December 2021 and Sunday 2nd January 2022.

POP is available on Freeview 206, Sky 614, Freesat 603, and Virgin 736.