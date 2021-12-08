Naughty Boy latest to depart I’m A Celeb

Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy last night became the 3rd celebrity to exit the famous castle, with footy favourite David Ginola looking untouchable, at 8-11 with William Hill.

Last night, David’s reign in camp ended, with a new leader and 25-1 shot Louise Minchin appointing Snoochie as her short-lived deputy. The Eltham-born DJ entered the castle at 16-1, and at one stage was even considered among the frontrunners at 6-1. In recent days she drifted quite dramatically in William Hill’s I’m A Celebrity market and last night walked back through the portcullis and across the drawbridge.

Saturday’s singer Frankie Bridge, 7-2 second favourite, was clearly unimpressed at not being selected as Louise’s Deputy but put all that aside to land seven out of nine stars in the Grim Grinder trial, which saw her spun around in a cage and drenched in churned up food. Olympic Gold medalist Matty Lee, 50-1, was the next to get in a tangle with Naughty, calling the music producer “so God damn annoying” in the Telegraph, which led many viewers questioning who, in fact, was voting to save the music producer at 16-1.

Naughty had already managed to rub Adam Woodyatt, Danny Miller and David Ginola up the wrong way, but his biggest source of conflict – Kadeena – was eliminated from the castle on Monday night.

Prior to tonight’s episode, the bookies suggested it looked to be a straight shootout between Matty and EastEnders’ Ian Beale icon Adam Woodyatt at 40-1, also former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise, at 25-1, could also become embroiled. Aside from David and Frankie, 4-1 ex-Emmerdale man Danny Miller (4-1) and Coronation Street star Simon Gregson (11-2) look like the last of the remaining eight stars with a genuine chance of winning the hit show outright.

Highlights shown from the last 24-hours on Wednesday’s programme included Louise celebrating sleeping in the Leaders’ bed while Naughty Boy said: “The door to go to the toilet is right in front of my bed, it doesn’t close properly and it was freezing last night.”

Meanwhile, Adam did the chores without him and said: “I got up this morning. I think I was first one up. I’m on cleaning duty – I share with Naughty; except he was in bed. I just cracked on and did everything except the privy.” Adam said: “Seriously, Naughty’s going to wake up and there’s going to be nothing for him to do. He might as well stay in bed all day. Oh, he is…”

Snoochie in the Telegraph said: “Adam today has turned into ‘Chore Man.’ He’s kind of like ‘Adam Poppins’, doing everything.”

Simon and Louise opted to try and win letters from home over bread and butter, however camp got the question wrong and it was no letter day once more for David and Adam. Danny nominated himself for tonight’s Trial, while Simon was picked out of a hat in camp. The Christmas themed trial with four rounds, with two stars up for grabs in each. They earned 7 out of the possible 8 stars.

At dinner time Danny read the scroll: “Celebrities, as a result of Danny and Simon winning 7 stars in the Trial, you have partridge! Enjoy!”

Tonight the 4th celeb to depart the castle was Naughty Boy, who was listed as a possible departure along with EastEnders‘ Adam Woodyatt. Naughty Boy, aka, Shahid Khan did seven trials during his two weeks in the castle.

“I’ve learnt how to in the morning how to make my bed… I’ve also learned that when you’re in a situation like in the castle you can’t take anything personally… and just how to get on with people and support each other.” – Shahid Khan

To Win The Show Outright

David Ginola – 8-11

Frankie Bridge – 7-2

Danny Miller – 4-1

Simon Gregson – 11-2

Louise Minchin – 25-1

Adam Woodyatt – 40-1

Matty Lee – 50-1

**odds correct at time of publishing**

I’m A Celebrity, continues at 9pm on ITV (STV/UTV)